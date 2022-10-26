Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lancaster School District is investigating in response to a Facebook post about one of its teachers, according to a statement released by the district.

The district has not given any details on the ongoing investigation, but the statement comes the same week a former Lancaster High School student posted a Facebook post alleging a teacher grooming her before propositioning in 2020.

“He wanted to have an affair with me. He asked me over Snapchat when I was 19,” said Kyla Vaughan, who graduated from Lancaster High School in 2018. “But while he was asking me, he revealed to me that he wanted to have that affair with me while I was in high school, and he thought about asking me.”

Vaughan says she was close to the teacher through high school, in his classroom for three years, and spent time outside the classroom with him all four years.

“I do believe I was groomed for those four years of high school as we would frequently eat lunch together alone, and he would tell me how special I am,” said Vaughan.

The school has not confirmed the identity of the teacher or if their investigation is related to Vaughan’s post. The district sent the following statement to the NBC15 newsroom when asked about the investigation and the allegations:

“We are writing to follow up on a social media post that was made by a former Lancaster student about a teacher. The district is aware of the accusation posted on Facebook. We are also in the process of conducting our own investigation, working with the district’s law firm. Because this investigation is ongoing and we have a legal obligation to protect the privacy of students and staff, we cannot share any details. However, we can say that the safety and well-being of our students are always our top priorities.”

Vaughan says she reached out to another teacher in January of 2022, and the teacher told Vaughan’s situation to the school administration, which Vaughan says reached out to her.

“We covered the whole story, and he was very relieved that nothing happened physically to me,” said Vaughan.

Now, Vaughan says after wrestling with the situation involving someone she considered a mentor, she felt she was in a place to share her story.

“I don’t think I would have been able to make it if I didn’t have the friends and the family and the support system that I do,” said Vaughan.

She says she is coming forward now because of the place she is in her life: Fulfilled in her career and distanced from the town she went to school in.

“I needed to be in the right headspace to come forward and know that I was strong enough to deal with whatever repercussions of that post would come,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan added that other people in her situation should remember they are not alone. Anyone can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

