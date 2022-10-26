Mercyhealth nurse hand makes NICU babies Halloween costumes

A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s...
A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.(Mercyhealth)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.

While a traditional costume isn’t always an option for babies born prematurely, NICU nurse JoAnn Gorsline at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside hand made more than 52 Halloween costumes for the babies.

Each costume is unique and hand made by Gorsline. Some of the costumes include a fox, an ice cream cone and a sunflower.

A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s...
A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.(Mercyhealth)

“We get all sorts of comments from parents about how much they love having a costume to keep and take pictures of their baby in. It’s their first Halloween that they’ve had to celebrate in a NICU and not at home so it’s a way to make it fun for them,” Gorsline said.

Gorsline has been making Halloween costumes for NICU babies for seven years now.

A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s...
A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.(Mercyhealth)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know
In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know
Hilldale is gearing up for some family-friendly Halloween fun this weekend!
Hilldale gears up for Halloween fun!
As this week marks National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Wisconsin Department of Health...
DHS urges Wisconsinites to help prevent childhood lead exposure