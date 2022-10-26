Mercyhealth nurse hand makes NICU babies Halloween costumes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience.

While a traditional costume isn’t always an option for babies born prematurely, NICU nurse JoAnn Gorsline at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside hand made more than 52 Halloween costumes for the babies.

Each costume is unique and hand made by Gorsline. Some of the costumes include a fox, an ice cream cone and a sunflower.

A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience. (Mercyhealth)

“We get all sorts of comments from parents about how much they love having a costume to keep and take pictures of their baby in. It’s their first Halloween that they’ve had to celebrate in a NICU and not at home so it’s a way to make it fun for them,” Gorsline said.

Gorsline has been making Halloween costumes for NICU babies for seven years now.

A Mercyhealth nurse in Rockford, Illinois is making sure parents don’t miss out on their baby’s first Halloween experience. (Mercyhealth)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.