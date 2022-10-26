MPD investigating series of cell phone thefts downtown

MPD said in the string of cases, victims are approached on the street by suspects who ask to...
MPD said in the string of cases, victims are approached on the street by suspects who ask to use the victims’ phone.(WAVE 3 News)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a series of cell phone thefts that occurred in the downtown area.

MPD said in the string of cases, victims are approached on the street by suspects who ask to use the victims’ phone.

The suspects tell the victims that they want to show them something on social media, but they then use the victims’ phones to steal money from financial apps on their phones or steal the whole phone.

MPD is reminding the public to follow these safety tips related to cell phones:

  • Don’t let anyone you don’t know and trust use your phone.
  • Don’t unlock or show your phone for anyone you don’t know and trust.
  • If you want to help someone that asks to use your phone, make the call on their behalf.
  • Carry your cell phone in a safe place.

If you have any information related to these cases of cell phone theft, reach out to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit tips anonymously at p3tips.com.

