NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Sage & September!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two kittens chosen for this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week represent the dozens of kittens available now in Green County.

Sisters Sage and September are ready to find their fur-ever home!

These sweet girls are already the best of friends and love to play together, which is why the shelter is offering a discount if you adopt more than one kitten together.

Interested in Sage and September? They are available now at the Green County Humane Society.

