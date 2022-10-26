NBC15′s Share Your Holidays kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s The Morning Show is kicking off this year’s Share Your Holidays.

More than 300 food barrels are headed to area businesses and organizations. Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin says this years campaign comes at a time of great need in the community.

“One would’ve thought, you know, with the pandemic kind of dying down a little bit that the need might have died down a little bit, but the reality is we’re almost at pandemic height levels in the terms of the food we’re distributing each month,” said Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest Food Bank.

NBC15's Phoebe Murray speaks with Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest Food Bank.

