NBC15′s Share Your Holidays kicks off

NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.(WMTV)
By Taylor Bowden and Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s The Morning Show is kicking off this year’s Share Your Holidays.

More than 300 food barrels are headed to area businesses and organizations. Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin says this years campaign comes at a time of great need in the community.

“One would’ve thought, you know, with the pandemic kind of dying down a little bit that the need might have died down a little bit, but the reality is we’re almost at pandemic height levels in the terms of the food we’re distributing each month,” said Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest Food Bank.

NBC15's Phoebe Murray speaks with Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Click here for more information about this year’s effort.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

NBC15's Phoebe Murray hears from Neal Stake about Two Men and a Truck's help with NBC15's Share...
Kickoff for NBC15's Share Your Holidays
Kicking off NBC15'S Share Your Holidays
Kicking off NBC15'S Share Your Holidays
NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten people lowest in decade according to the Farm...
Average cost of Thanksgiving dinner lowest in decade