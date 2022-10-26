Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park.

The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.

Police described the individual as a man whose age ranges between 20-30 years old. He is around 5′5″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. MPD stated that he was last seen wearing a green shirt and black basketball-style shorts.

MPD urged anyone who can identify the man to call the agency at 608-255-2345 or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit tips online.

