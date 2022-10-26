Rainy Night For Some

Key Takeaways

Light Rain For Eastern Locations

Sunshine Starting Wednesday

Below Normal to Normal Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -l good things must come to an end, and it looks like the abnormally warm conditions are out of here...for now. An approaching cold front keeps periods of rain around as we head through the evening and overnight hours. This will push out for the middle of the week with the return of very seasonable conditions through the end of the week. The weekend looks very similar with increasing temperatures into Halloween with very small rain chances sneaking in.

Cloudy with periods of rain as we head through tonight. Additional rain totals of a tenth to quarter of an inch, especially Madison south and eastward. Overnight lows into the upper 30s. Becoming mostly sunny Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to the lower 50s. Clear Wednesday night with lows around the freezing mark. A weak disturbance Thursday and Friday will give some additional clouds, but we should remain dry. Highs will be into the middle and upper 50s with lows into the middle and upper 30s.

The weekend looks decent with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures around 60 degrees. There will be the chance of a few showers as we head Sunday night into Halloween itself. The better chance of rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week.

