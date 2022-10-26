Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher
NBC15 Share Your Holidays Drive Thru Food Drive happening Thursday!
‘Every little bit counts’ during NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin...
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park