Rodgers doubles down on pointed comments about Packers’ play

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers doubled down on Tuesday’s comments on the Pat McAfee Show that some of his teammates need to perform or ride the pine. Rodgers is showing a sense of frustration that I personally haven’t seen in my decade plus covering the team. His message? Strong again Wednesday, a message he says is tough for some to hear.

“You know, I’m not going to be a robot up here,” Rodgers said. “I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful. I am calling things the way I see it. If people don’t think I need to air that stuff out, that’s their opinion. But I am doing what I think is in the best interest of our guys. I have tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year. I was just relating my personal feeling on the situation. I didn’t call anybody out by name. I think we all need to be on the details. And that includes me. If I need to have 1-on-1 extra conversations with the guys throughout the week, then I am going to do that. The level of accountability is the standard here. and I don’t think it should be a problem to any of those guys to hear criticism. We all hear criticism in our own ways and we all have to be ok with it and take it in.”

Rodgers was asked if his thumb is broken. He said it’s hurt. And left it at that. He plans to tape it from the start of the game Sunday at Buffalo. And while Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday, he was out there for team drills to help call plays in so teammates could hear his voice.

The Packers had 4 starters sitting out practice: Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Elgton Jenkins, and Rashan Gary. Though David Bakhtiari did practice in a limited fashion.

