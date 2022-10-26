Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Share Your Holidays
NBC15 Investigates
Latest News
Newscasts
Connected
Home
Submit a News Tip
Submit Photos, Video
First Alert Weather
Closings
Download App
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Weather Cams
Weather Headlines
News
Local
State
Regional
National
Crime
Making A Difference
Coronavirus
COVID-19 News
Vaccine Tracker
COVID-19 Map
Navigating School
NBC15 Investigates
NBC15 Investigates
Investigate TV
Share Your Holidays
Politics
Election Results
Wisconsin Politics
Gray DC Bureau
Livestream
TV Listings
Sports
Olympics
Headlines
Scoreboard
Morning Show
Birthdays
Pet of the Week
School Shout Out
Community
Navigating School
Fall Harvest
On The Road
Bowlin for Colons
Crystal Apple Awards
Diaper Drive
Making A Difference
Community Calendar
Fall Harvest Fun
Share Your Best Moments
Contests
Contests
Contest Rules
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers
Connect With Us
Download Our Apps
Podcast
Newsletter
Families Everyday
Advertising Sales
Double Dollar Deals
PowerNation
Money Minute
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Press Releases
A Slow Warming Trend
Lots of sunshine coming up
Extended Forecast
(wmtv)
By
Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT
|
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Key Takeaways
Sunshine Returns Today
Gradually Warmer
Dry for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -
Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
Latest News
Rainy Night For Some
More Rain This Afternoon and Tonight
More Rain This Afternoon and Tonight
More rain moves in tonight