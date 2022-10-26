Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry.

“We’re seeing upwards of 500, 600; that is our new normal,” said manager of the pantry’s food securities program, Catie Badsing.

Badsing says the pantry is consistently seeing the average of roughly 400 visits, topped in recent months. She attributes this to government programs and breaks, like the child tax credit, going away, and inflation forcing costs up.

“All those programs helped to lift families out of poverty, those have not been approved, and so they’re gone, and so we’re seeing, coupled with the inflation, higher need,” said Badsing.

Badsing says the pantry served a record 649 visits in August, a number surpassing anything they say in 2020.

It puts the burden of buying food in bulk on the pantry, which means careful spending and a lack of choices for visitors. While the pantry has reserves, Badsing says the next year projects out to a deficit, which is why spending is handled with care as they try to meet demand. The pantry’s board president Mark Thompson says the Share Your Holidays Campaign brings in crucial donations and offers people in Sun Prairie choice.

“The amount of food that’s raised collected, we see here, and we are able to fill our shelves,” said Thompson. “And with choice comes dignity, comes respect, and it adds to that welcoming experience.”

You can find more information here if you would like to help with the 27th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. The campaign began Wednesday with the barrel rollout.

