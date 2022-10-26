Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. A federal jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges Hill, accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges against a suspended Georgia sheriff accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.

Victor Hill had been suspended as Clayton County sheriff after his indictment last year.

Prosecutors said he had detainees strapped into restraint chairs for hours even though they posed no threat and complied with deputies’ instructions.

Defense attorneys asserted that Hill used the restraint chair legally to maintain order at the jail and didn’t overstep his lawful authority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

Safety tips for a busier Halloween
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
“Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker...
UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker
Natural Path Sanctuary burial grounds in rural Verona.
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition