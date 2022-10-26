UWPD releases photos of campus graffiti suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pictures of two suspects accused of spray painting multiple items on the UW-Madison campus have been released by police in hopes that the public can identify them.

The UW-Madison Police Department released several photos of the two suspects. Police explained that while the suspects were “well-covered and masked,” officers hope that the community may have more information on the pair and the incident itself.

UWPD said the two suspects arrived near the Lowell Center on Langdon Street and surveyed the area around Memorial Union and the Alumni Park around 4 a.m. Monday. They allegedly vandalized multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials and pieces of art.

The two suspects then left the area from the same way they came.

Police said damage and clean-up from the graffiti is estimated to be at least $30,000.

UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spray painted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film showing and question-and-answer session with conservative commentator Matt Walsh, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the community is watching,” were seen around campus, as well as directed comments at Walsh, who was invited by the Young Americans Foundation to participate in a screening of his movie Monday night. In addition to the directed attacks, the vandalism consisted of general obscenities, anti-police slogans, and nondescript spray painting to obscure logos and signs.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or vandalism should call UWPD at 608-264-2677 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit a tip online.

