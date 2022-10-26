UWPD releases photos of campus graffiti suspects

UWPD released pictures of suspects accused in spray painting on UW-Madison's campus.
UWPD released pictures of suspects accused in spray painting on UW-Madison's campus.(UWPD)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pictures of two suspects accused of spray painting multiple items on the UW-Madison campus have been released by police in hopes that the public can identify them.

The UW-Madison Police Department released several photos of the two suspects. Police explained that while the suspects were “well-covered and masked,” officers hope that the community may have more information on the pair and the incident itself.

UWPD said the two suspects arrived near the Lowell Center on Langdon Street and surveyed the area around Memorial Union and the Alumni Park around 4 a.m. Monday. They allegedly vandalized multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials and pieces of art.

The two suspects then left the area from the same way they came.

Police said damage and clean-up from the graffiti is estimated to be at least $30,000.

UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spray painted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film showing and question-and-answer session with conservative commentator Matt Walsh, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the community is watching,” were seen around campus, as well as directed comments at Walsh, who was invited by the Young Americans Foundation to participate in a screening of his movie Monday night. In addition to the directed attacks, the vandalism consisted of general obscenities, anti-police slogans, and nondescript spray painting to obscure logos and signs.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or vandalism should call UWPD at 608-264-2677 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

UW released the 2023 Badgers football schedule, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023
UW reveals 2023 football schedule
John Ramseier
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
These annual check-ins make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children out...
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits