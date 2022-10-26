Verona police searching for endangered missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg.

The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert stated he was last seen around 7:45 a.m. at a Target store.

At the time, he was wearing a grey/tan jacket, a red shirt, dark khaki pants, and black shoes.Police say he may be on foot, noting that his bicycle was left at home in Verona.

Ramseier is described as a white man, standing approximately 5′11″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. He is bald and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Verona Police Dept. at 608-845-7623.

John Ramseier (Verona Police Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.