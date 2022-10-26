Verona police searching for endangered missing man

John Ramseier
John Ramseier(Verona Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg.

The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert stated he was last seen around 7:45 a.m. at a Target store.

At the time, he was wearing a grey/tan jacket, a red shirt, dark khaki pants, and black shoes.Police say he may be on foot, noting that his bicycle was left at home in Verona.

Ramseier is described as a white man, standing approximately 5′11″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. He is bald and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Verona Police Dept. at 608-845-7623.

John Ramseier
John Ramseier(Verona Police Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

Latest News

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
These annual check-ins make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children out...
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
NBC15 Share Your Holidays benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
NBC15′s Share Your Holidays kicks off
Extended Forecast
A Slow Warming Trend