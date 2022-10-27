4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!

Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout previews four events in the area to check out in November.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered.

Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November.

Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition in downtown Janesville, the Janesville Parker High School production of “Mamma Mia!”, Janesville Jets Hockey at the Janesville Ice Arena and a new concert series at The Venue.

For more information on any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Janesville area, visit the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau website.

