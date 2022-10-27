Badgers Volleyball sweeps Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers volleyball team beat Nebraska Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA National Championship match winning in straight sets 25-23, 25-23, 25-18.

The 5th ranked Badgers are now 16-3, 10-1 in the Big Ten after sweeping the No. 1 ranked Cornhuskers at the UW Field House.

Sarah Franklin led the Badgers with a match-high 21 kills and Devyn Robinson had nine kills for Wisconsin.

The Badgers host Minnesota this Saturday at the UW Field House. The Golden Gophers beat Wisconsin in straight sets earlier this year.

