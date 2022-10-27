Carnival Cruise Line joins other travel brands in easing COVID restrictions

Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules.
Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules.(Gagliardi Photography via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More cruise lines are easing COVID-19 restrictions.

For Carnival Cruise Line voyages, travelers won’t need proof of vaccination or testing as long as their trip is 15 nights or less.

The move comes about a month after Carnival began relaxing COVID requirements.

However, the cruise line still encourages travelers to test for COVID three days before their trip.

Princess Cruises made a similar change last week, lifting its remaining vaccine and testing requirements for several voyages.

This month, Disney Cruise Line announced it would no longer require vaccinations on most cruises.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Detectives with the Madison Police Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a...
MPD looking for suspect who stole sleeping victim’s wallet at Super 8 Motel
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
The U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%