Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”

The medical examiner’s office said that a forensic examination was finished on Tuesday and additional testing is still being conducted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

The DCI previously stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon as a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy was searching for a suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon. The suspect ran away and a deputy shot the suspect, according to the DOJ.

DCI said lifesaving measures were were performed, but Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the person that the deputy shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was found at the scene of the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified.

