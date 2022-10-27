Join the WI Army National Guard in supporting the SYH food drop-off donation drive

Two Men and a Truck deliver Share Your Holiday barrels, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Two Men and a Truck deliver Share Your Holiday barrels, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(WMTV-TV)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lot of people are coming together in south central Wisconsin to make this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays food drive a success.

From noon-6 p.m. Thursday, anyone from all over the area can drive into the ABS Global lot in DeForest for the donation drive-thru drop-off, supported by the Wisconsin Army National Guard

Lieutenant Corporal Shannon Hellenbrand with the Wisconsin Army National Guard says “our service members will tell you, generally speaking, one of the top two reasons why they end up joining the National Guard specifically, is to serve their own state, and their communities.”

Former NBC15 news anchor Amy Pflugshaupt Hanson now works at ABS Global is helping spearhead this effort.

“We are really passionate about trying to feed the world, we partner with farmers all over the world in 70 different countries,” said Pflugshaupt Hanson. “We have a quick, easy food donation drop-off event, you don’t even have to get out of your car!”

Ltc. Shannon Hellenbrand at the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-off Event

For the SYH 25th anniversary year during 2020, we – for the first time in a long time—hosted a drive-thru food drive at Alliant Energy Center. The Guard was a partner with us in this effort (as a throwback to the early days of working together). Guard members who were part of that 25th anniversary event were inspired to do it again and were integral in planning this year’s event at ABS Global.

LTC Hellenbrand says the pandemic often kept her and her fellow soldiers away from the community. She’s now looking forward to seeing some friendly faces.

“The pandemic changed the way that the Army National Guard showed up in the state of Wisconsin. We were still activated in droves to support the state of Wisconsin but in a very different way than what we were used to,” said LTC Hellenbrand. “What we are really viewing this as is our ability to launch back into our communities and be visible in a way that is not controversial. There is nothing controversial about the fact that we are in the giving season.”

NBC15's Tim Elliott talks with Amy Pflugshaupt Hanson about the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-off Event

