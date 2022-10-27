Monticello school nurse wins rural support staff award

MONTICELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - Monticello School Nurse Carolyn Schwartzlow won the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance award for rural support staff member of the year.

WRSA gives out the award to one staff member within a rural school district every year.

The Monticello School District surprised Schwartzlow with the award during a pep-rally for the volleyball team and other fall sports on Thursday.

The school administration nominated Schwartzlow and WRSA executive director Jeff Eide said she won because of her commitment to students during the COVID-19 pandemic as the nurse and as the athletic director.

“They put their heart and soul into what they do for kids and it is just so fun to come out and see the excitement and see how people love what they’re doing,” Eide said. “Most of the time people are humble. They don’t want to be recognized and they don’t want to be in the lime light. They just want to work hard for kids.”

Schwartzlow tried to immediately turn the attention back to the student athletes during a short acceptance speech in the gymnasium.

She manages both nurse and AD roles due to previous experience working as a nurse in an intensive care unit.

“Many districts of this size aren’t able to have a school nurse in the building all the time, but when I do more things it keeps me here all the time,” she said.

Schwartzlow graduated from Monticello High School in 1997 and though she never thought she would be back, the 2022 WRSA Rural Staff Support Member of the Year would not change a thing.

“It’s something special and I hope that others can appreciate public small rural schools because there’s nothing like them.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.