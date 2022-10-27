More late fall warmth ahead

Key Takeaways

Seasonable highs next few days

60s return by the weekend

Pleasant Halloween forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that’s a trend that will continue through the 7-day forecast. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with light southeasterly winds. More clouds will build in overnight, keeping low temperatures in the mid-30s rather than the low 30s. Some locations could see a bit of light fog develop before sunrise tomorrow morning.

Friday will start off with clouds but end with sunshine as skies clear throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of southern Wisconsin.

The weather will get even better for the weekend! Not quite as warm as last weekend, but still above average with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be clear on Saturday, but mainly overcast on Sunday. The weekend is looking dry, as is Halloween on Monday! High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s, cooling to the upper 40s by trick-or-treat time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.