MPD: Bicyclist hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr. on Thursday morning

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a bicycle rider collided with a vehicle on a major Madison artery during rush hour Thursday morning.

MPD reports the crash happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Drive, near the North Shore Drive intersection, in downtown Madison.

An MPD spokesperson was unable to confirm if anyone was injured in the collision.

He added that more information on the incident would be released later Thursday.

