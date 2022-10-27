MPD looking for suspect who stole sleeping victim’s wallet at Super 8 Motel

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a sleeping victim’s wallet at a Super 8 Motel back in September.

MPD said on Sept. 6, a suspect entered the sleeping victim’s room around 2:30 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel on W. Beltline Hwy before taking the victim’s wallet.

Shortly after the theft, the suspect allegedly started using the victim’s credit card.

MPD described the suspect as a Black man with a heavy build. The suspect has dreadlocks past his shoulders and a full beard. At the time, the suspect was seen on camera wearing a red #52 Kansas City Chiefs jersey with the words “King” and “Marlo” on the upper back of the jersey. He was also wearing black pants and white Air Jordan 11 Low shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call MPD at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

