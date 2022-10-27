MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday.

The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined another person had accidentally fired the fatal shot. While MPD has found the shooting was accidental, its investigation into the case remains ongoing.

The report added no one has been taken into custody for the shooting and said there is no threat to the community.

