Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors called police, reporting they heard shots fire.

Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

