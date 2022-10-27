Officials issue safety tips after bathroom fan causes house fire in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overheated fan motor started a fire Wednesday in a Sun Prairie home, which officials say caused thousands of dollars of damage.

According to sun prairie fire and rescue, residents getting home noticed that their house was full of smoke and called 911. Sun Prairie Fire, EMS and Police responded just after 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Queens Street.

Crews arrived in less than five minutes and fought the fire in the house that one officer said was full of smoke. According to the report, one fire engine was able to pull a line to the second-floor bathroom and extinguish the source.

Sun Prairie Fire said a fan motor in the bathroom that caught fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage for the structure and $10,000 for the content of the home. Though none of the family was home at the time of the fire, they have all been displaced until repairs are done.

No injuries were reported by Sun Prairie EMS and utilities were controlled by Sun Prairie Utilities.

Sun Prairie Fire offered safety tips to avoid similar fires (its wording):

Bathroom fans should be inspected and cleaned regularly

Fans are not easily accessible for regular cleaning, appear to have heat damage or do not turn freely should be replaced with thermally protected units

If a program replacement schedule is utilized for a large number of fans maintenance and housekeeping should be increased in the interim

Avoid prolong use and ensure the fan is turned off prior to leaving home

If your fan is making loud or unusual noises have the fan replaced

