Portage Fire: Family displaced after residence fire

(Source: WIFR)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A seven-person family was displaced Wednesday night after a fire damaged their residence in Portage, according to Portage Fire Department.

Portage Fire Department responded to the fire after 11 p.m. after reports of a house fire on the 2500 block of New Pinery Road in the City of Portage.

First responders immediately noticed light smoke surrounding the residence and flames coming from a front window. Crews extinguished the fire and remained at the scene until 2 a.m.

The family of seven that lived at the residence were not harmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Portage Fire was assisted at the fire by Poynette Fire, Wyocena Fire, Pardeeville Fire, Aspirus MedEvac, City PD, County Dispatch, Columbia County Emergency Management and the County Sheriff’s Office.

