Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Mark Pocan Wednesday to discuss the value of workforce training.

The officials took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center, a recently expanded center in Deforest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.

Secretary Walsh said he is proud that the Biden administration has remained committed to creating well-paying, union jobs.

“This is a great opportunity for us to continue to lay down a foundation to make sure we continue to add opportunities for young people, so they have chances and pathways into good paying jobs,” Walsh said.

The secretary along with Sen. Baldwin and Rep. Pocan credited the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act for the increase in workforce programs.

“I’d like to thank Labor Secretary Walsh and the entire Biden Administration for their continued support for job training and strong support for apprenticeship programs. When you can earn while you learn, it is a win-win for all of the individuals as well as the state,” Sen. Baldwin said.

