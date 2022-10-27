Section of E. Washington Ave. reopens as construction season ends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction season winds down in Wisconsin, drivers on one downtown artery will be getting a little relief. The outbound lanes of E. Washington Ave. are back open between S. Franklin St. and S. Blair St.

In its statement announcing the reopening, City of Madison Engineering Division Deputy for Public Works and Private Development Chris Petykowski expressed optimism for how the overall Blair St. project is going.

“The timeline of this project continues to trend in a positive direction,” Petykowski said. “We appreciate everyone who safely and patiently navigated the brief change in traffic. These improvements to the project area will be beneficial for years to come.”

The entire Blair St. project is expected to wrap up next fall.

Thursday’s reopening of E. Washington Ave. will allow the Blair Street bus stop to move from its current spot at the median to where it had been. The turn from inbound E. Washington Ave. onto Blair St. will remain a single lane for now.

