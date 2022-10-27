Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported.

According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business, in the 2800 block of Prairie Lakes Drive, around 10:45 a.m. where they found the vehicle still in the wall of the building. The driver was helped out of the vehicle and into an ambulance.

No one else was injured and the Fire and Rescue Company described the damage to the business as “cosmetic.” The Sun Prairie Building and Inspection department also responded and has confirmed there was minimal damage to the restaurant and that it could re-open.

Members of the Sun Prairie Police Dept. were able to arrange for the vehicle to be towed from the scene.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue used the opportunity to remind drivers to always wear their seat belts, describing them as “the very best way” for people to be safe while driving.

