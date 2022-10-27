Wisconsin women’s hockey to air on Madison CW this weekend

The Wisconsin women's hockey program will have their series against Minnesota Duluth televised...
The Wisconsin women's hockey program will have their series against Minnesota Duluth televised on the CW Network in Madison.(WMTV)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The six-time National Champion Wisconsin Women’s Hockey team takes the ice against fifth-ranked Minnesota Duluth this week, but you don’t have to go far to catch the action.

When the Badgers and Bulldogs face off, you can watch them on NBC15′s sister station, Madison CW, channel 15.2 on:

  • Friday, October 28th Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth live on Madison CW at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29th Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth live on Madison CW at 3 p.m.

Wisconsin is 56-33-15 all-time against Minnesota-Duluth. The Badgers were 2-1-1 against the Bulldogs in the 2021-22 season, last meeting on February 5, for a 5-1 victory at home.

In other headlines, Sophie Shirley stamps her way into the record books as she is 10th all-time in points in school history. This came after a three-point weekend for the graduate student.

UW has a 9-1 overall record this season, with their only loss being their season opener at Penn State.

