WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales

(WGCL)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud.

New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the dealer had been illegally selling motor vehicles to retail customers, rolling back odometers on vehicles and falsifying documents when selling vehicles to customers. The DMV ordered the restriction of the dealer license after this investigation.

WisDOT said the DMV took immediate action after finding these violations back in August. The DOT also upheld the revocation on September 26. The dealer had 30 days to appeal the decision, though New Status Autos did not appeal.

The Dealer and Agent Section of WisDOT licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. According to WisDOT, it investigates claims about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.

