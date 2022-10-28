Another warm weekend on tap

Temperatures remain well above average
More above-average temperatures next week.
More above-average temperatures next week.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Clearing skies today
  • Quiet and warm weekend
  • Dry conditions next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting off Friday with some cloudy skies, but temperatures are warmer than yesterday morning. Skies will continue to clear through the rest of the day and highs will warm to the upper 50s. Generally, our very quiet weather patterns continue through the weekend and into next week.

Highs will Halloweekend will reach the low 60s, with sunshine on Saturday but overcast skies on Sunday. Monday will feature more sunshine but mixed with a few clouds during the morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s. If you’re planning any trick or treating shortly after sunset, temperatures will likely be in the 50s and upper 40s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Temperatures get even warmer next week with highs back in the mid-60s. Not much in the way of precip on the 7-day forecast. Looking at long-range models, we could see our next system move through next Friday into Saturday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

More warmer than average temperatures for the weekend.
More late fall warmth ahead
Extended Forecast
A Slow Warming Trend
A Slow Warming Trend
A Slow Warming Trend
From warm to cold.
Rainy Night For Some