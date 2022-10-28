Another warm weekend on tap

Key Takeaways

Clearing skies today

Quiet and warm weekend

Dry conditions next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting off Friday with some cloudy skies, but temperatures are warmer than yesterday morning. Skies will continue to clear through the rest of the day and highs will warm to the upper 50s. Generally, our very quiet weather patterns continue through the weekend and into next week.

Highs will Halloweekend will reach the low 60s, with sunshine on Saturday but overcast skies on Sunday. Monday will feature more sunshine but mixed with a few clouds during the morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s. If you’re planning any trick or treating shortly after sunset, temperatures will likely be in the 50s and upper 40s.

Temperatures get even warmer next week with highs back in the mid-60s. Not much in the way of precip on the 7-day forecast. Looking at long-range models, we could see our next system move through next Friday into Saturday.

