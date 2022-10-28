Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Candidates running for a variety of positions across Wisconsin are preparing for a fast-approaching election day, and two such candidates are preparing for the final stretch in Iowa County. As Sheriff Steve Michek closes his nearly two-decade tenure, Kim Alan and Michael Peterson travel the county campaigning for the position.

“Obviously, things have ramped up, getting out there, talking to more people, and then you have the anxiety of the election,” said Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Peterson. “People want to see his legacy continue on with the community, community involvement and continue to build programs and just being there for the public.”

Both candidates say they are traveling the county to hear what the voters want to see from the position with a new person at the helm.

“I think it’s been a really healthy debate as far as the campaign has gone, and I’ve been very excited by the reception people have given me,” said Madison Police Department Lt. Alan. “I’m not looking to change over what Sheriff Steve Michek has done here; I’m looking to basically take us to the next level of professionalism and to bring this office forward into the future.”

Alan says she has spent the last few months working on listening to the ideas the people have for the department.

“Hearing from the community what they want to see from their law enforcement, not law enforcement out there telling them what they need,” said Alan.

And Peterson wants to help people across the county like he has helped people battle addiction.

“And then hearing this person come up to me and go, ‘how to I register to vote for ya,’ that’s like almost a proud parent moment; we’re going to be there for ya, and we’re going to continue to help people,” said Peterson.

