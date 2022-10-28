City of Madison and bike community react to cyclist’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bicycle community is mourning the loss of a cyclist who was killed after colliding with a vehicle Thursday on John Nolen Dr.

Avid cyclist and Madison Bike Community member Tim Staton said he doesn’t like to point fingers, but after a 71-yearl old cyclist was killed on the busy intersection of John Nolen and North Shore Drive, Staton hopes the City of Madison prioritizes biker safety.

Staton said the death saddens the bicycle community, but also unifies them.

”It brings people together towards, ‘let’s solve problems,’ more so than, ‘let’s get really mad or angry,’' he said.

Staton said he wasn’t surprised an incident occurred at the busy intersection during morning rush hour traffic.

”It’s pretty stressful as a cyclist and as a driver to go through that. There are a lot of things going on,” he said. " There’s high speeds, traffic lights, turning cars and all sorts of stuff there. Especially in mornings and evenings when there’s a lot of work traffic.”

He hopes the City of Madison’s traffic and engineering dept. takes note of the incident while planning their Vision Zero project to end fatal and serious crashes in the city.

”If we want to get to Vision Zero we’re going to need flip some of those priorities around and look at how can we prioritize the safety of people which may as a consequence de-prioritize the flow of traffic,” Staton said.

Traffic engineer Renee Callaway agreed and wished the project could move faster, but the John Nolen Drive element of Vision Zero is too complicated and not slated to start until 2026.

”The number one priority is safety in that intersection and that may mean that we’re designing that road for a slower speed and that people are not going to have that freeway experience that you have on John Nolan Drive now,” Callaway said.

The city reduced the speed from 45 to 35 on John Nolen Dr. in August.

”We know that changing the speed limit alone is not enough and obviously this shows it,” she said.

Callaway also said the recent death will impact future construction plans as they consider safety precautions like adjusting the intersection or adding bike and pedestrian paths -- along with re-doing the bridges.

”Because these are real lives that are lost,” she said. “So many impacts that people, family and friends have from this crash.”

NBC15 News reached out to the Madison Police Dept. for an update on the investigation into Thursday’s crash and as of Friday there are no updates.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.