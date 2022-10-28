MPD: Drunk driver eludes officers twice before crashing and getting caught

A drunk driver escaped officers twice before crashing into a construction zone.
A drunk driver escaped officers twice before crashing into a construction zone.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man, who was allegedly driving under the influence, sped away from police officers twice early Friday morning before crashing his vehicle and getting caught, according to the Madison Police Department.

Two MPD officers spotted the driver’s vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. and reported that he hit the gas and was squealing his tires before almost hitting two pedestrians at the corner of Gilman Street and State Street, the report stated. Officers attempted to stop him, but he got away from them, allegedly blowing through two stop signs in the process.

Two other officers then saw the car near Johnson Street and Hamilton Street and attempted another traffic stop, but again the driver kept going, the report continued. It noted that officers elected not to pursue the vehicle with and that was going over 100 miles per hour at the time.

A few minutes later, officers spotted the car speeding down outbound East Washington Avenue before it ran over traffic cones and crashed into a traffic sign board. The force of the collision pushed the board several hundred feet towards the intersection, MPD added.

After the wreck, the man allegedly got out of his vehicle and began running. Officers managed to surround him and take him into custody. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the crash.

The driver was booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of eluding, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) 4TH offense, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. He was also issued several traffic citations.

