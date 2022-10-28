Fitchburg Police warn of recent phone scams

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fitchburg Police Department is cautioning area residents of a recurring phone scam in the city.

Officials received multiple reports of phone scams targeting senior citizens. The scammers are posing as an authority figure and claiming their family members have been arrested.

According to the reports, the callers are demanding large sums of money to pay for a cash bond to secure the family members’ releases.

Fitchburg Police is emphasizing that neither a judge, lawyer nor a law enforcement official will call to ask for bail money. Bail bonding is banned in Wisconsin. If you believe you are receiving a scam call, officials say to hang up the phone and report the incident to your local police department.

