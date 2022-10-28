Halloween spending predicted to be record-high

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether its dressing up or picking out a sweet treat, more people are expected to take part in Halloween-related activities this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, 69% of consumers are planning to celebrate the holiday this year.

Because of the spike in participation, total Halloween spending is expected to reach $10.6 billion dollars, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion.

Consumers are expected to spend $100.45 per person, a slight dip from last year’s record of $103.

Candy is the top way people plan to celebrate with 67% say they will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. Shoppers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on candy, a record high.

Spending on decorations may also be record-high this year with consumers planning to spend $3.4 billion decorating their home or yard. The NRF survey found 51% of consumers plan to take part in this Halloween related activity.

The top spending category is costumes, with shoppers are expected to shell out $3.6 billion dollars. Spending on kids’ and adult costumes is expected to total $2.9 billion, the highest amount since 2017. For owners planning to dress up their pets, spending for this category is expected to exceed last year’s record high, reaching $710 million. About 47% of people plan to dress up in costume.

Other ways people plan to celebrate this year is carve a pumpkin (44%) or throw/attend a Halloween party (28%).

An area expected to see a dip in spending is greeting cards with consumers expected to spend $0.6 billion dollars, less than last year.

