Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank

The National Retail Federation estimated that Americans will spend nearly $3 billion on costumes this year, which is the highest amount since 2017. Shopping second hand can help alleviate costs, with many families keeping budgets tight due to inflation.

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin has 13 stores stocked full of packaged costumes and racks full of items for D.I.Y. (do it yourself) outfits. In fact, Goodwill conducted its annual Halloween survey and found that more than 60% of people plan to D.I.Y. their costume this year.

“We have areas dedicated for Halloween products, but at the same time you could shop off the rack. So, be creative, bring your whole family down. It gives you great options to create your own costume that’s unique and one-of-a-kind or pick something out that’s already assembled,” said Michele Harris, CEO of Goodwill South Central Wisconsin.

If you need some inspiration, Goodwill’s website has a costume tool. It can help you pick and outfit and will assemble a list of items that you can then hunt for at your local Goodwill.

As a non-profit, Goodwill uses its funds to support several community programs.

“We have large employment programs. We work with over 100 employers in our community, helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain jobs in the community. We get really excited about that. We also have a number of apartments and group homes so that people with chronic mental illness can have a safe and stable place to live,” explained Harris.

Harris added that Goodwill’s mission also supports the environment. “Every time someone donates or even shops and re-donates an item, you’re saving items from going to the landfill. Last year we saved over 11 million pounds from going to the landfill.”

