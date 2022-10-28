Madison names its 2nd first Independant Police Monitor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten days after the man who was supposed to be Madison’s first Independent Police Monitor backed out of the position, the board overseeing the selection revealed a new man has been tapped to fill the role.

On Friday, the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) announced Robert Copley will take the post, which is tasked with ensure the Madison Police Department is complying with internal policies and procedures. In August, Copley was named as one of the four finalists for the job.

“I am so excited to get started, and about everything that this position can become and what this office can do,” Copley said in the statement announcing his hiring.

He is scheduled to start on Dec. 5, pending the approval of his hiring by the Common Council, the city explained. His salary was set at $122,000 per year, which is $3,000 less than what John Tate II, the man who originally appointed was set to make.

In its statement, the PCOB highlighted Copley’s experience as the Police Open Records Legal Advisor for the Milwaukee Police Dept., managing the Division of Medicaid Services’ responses to open records requests, and being a paralegal for Milwaukee Fire and Commission. After graduating from Fresno State, Copley earned his law degree from Marquette’s law school. While attending MU he was an intern for Wisconsin’s Public Defender Appellate Division.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to welcome Mr. Copley to serve as our Independent Monitor,” PCOB Chair Keetra Burnette added, complimenting his experience finding ways to ensure transparency and expedite public records requests.

PCOB’s announcement comes a little more than a week after it reported (on Oct. 18) that Tate accepted another opportunity, which happened a little more than a week after Tate had accepted the position (on Oct. 10).

Tate resigned as chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission in June, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to step down in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer.

In addition to Copley and Tate, Rodney Saunders Jr. and Joel Winning has been identified in August as finalists.

