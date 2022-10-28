Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place.

Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.

“People choose cremation. But they don’t exactly know where to go afterwards,” Jimmy Westenberg, a general manager with Better Place Forests, said.

Known as the Rock River forest, the California-based company’s ninth and newest location is tucked away an hour south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border in Oregon, Ill. Since opening last year, Westenberg says the location has served more than 300 customers.

Rock River Forest is Better Place Forests's ninth and newest location. (WMTV)

“We just wanted something more low-key,” Aine Calgaro, who lives in Madison, said. She purchased a tree for herself, her husband and her pets.

“I just really like the idea that our descendants and friends... they can even have a picnic out there, which is, I guess, it’s something that you could do in a regular cemetery. But people don’t typically do that,” she said.

Cremation is not new to the Calgaro family, and neither is scattering remains as a human tradition. But for Calgaro and others, a memorial forest offers an alternative.

Westenberg says Better Place is working to donate conservation easements to local partners, who will “basically take over the property in the event that something happens to Better Place Forests in the future.”

He continued, “This trusted group will ensure that this area will not be developed. It won’t be turned into a gas station. It won’t be a bunch of apartment complexes. The people here who have already laid their loved ones’ ashes at the base of their tree... they will always have access to this forest.”

Prices range by size, as well as by number of scatterings and contributions to the company’s reforestation efforts.

Westenberg says the starting price for a tree in the Rock River forest is $4,900. An online inventory of the site listed trees as high as roughly $42,000.

After purchase, customers can participate in a memorial ceremony, during which cremated remains are mixed in with soil from the forest floor. According to NFDA Spokesperson James Olson, remains are all natural and not “poisonous.”

The NFDA acknowledges scattering as a long-running practice in nature, whether it’s a backyard or a significant body of water. Olson says municipalities may have their own regulations about scattering.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also points to local municipalities likely continuing to apply their own restrictions, a spokesperson told NBC15. As a department, the DNR does not have laws specifically addressing scattering cremated remains, so there are no specific allowances. The DNR also does not regulate ashes from a licensed crematorium under littering regulations.

Calgaro says her end-of-life decision isn’t for herself but for those who will be left behind.

“Anytime it’s a beautiful day, we’re going to go to the forest, and we’re going to think about our family and our legacy,” she said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.