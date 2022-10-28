MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police officers found themselves the targets of a man throwing full beer cans at them early Friday morning as they were making multiple arrests, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The MPD report noted the 28-year-old man “had nothing to do with the stop [that lead to the arrests and] inserted himself into the investigation.” In addition to allegedly tossing the beer cans, the suspect is also accused of hurling obscenities and homophobic slurs at them.

The officers took the man into custody where he was booked and two citations were issued, throwing stones/missiles and disorderly contact, the report stated.

According to the police department, the incident that led up to the arrests MPD officers were making when the bystander approached began shortly after 2 a.m. when an officer spotted two vehicles stopped at a traffic light and the people in them shouting back and forth. The officer determined it was a significant disturbance and when one sped away when the light turned green, the officer moved to stop the driver.

The 27-year-old driver pulled over in the 400 block of S. Patterson Street. The officer found five people were in the vehicle and spotted a firearm that was reportedly in plain sight, MPD stated. He was booked on an OWI count, possession with the intent to deliver narcotics, and has a probation hold.

One of the four passengers in the vehicle is accused of sliding over to try to cover the exposed gun. He was taken into custody on counts of a concealed carry violation, going armed while intoxicated, a probation hold, and two felony bail jumping. A third suspect was booked on a probation hold for allegedly violating his probation, while the other two people in the car were released at the scene.

The police report did not indicate if any officers had been hit by the cans or hurt in the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.