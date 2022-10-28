Rock Co, Madison officials provide Halloween weekend safety tips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marks the start of “Halloweekend” and law enforcement is giving safety tips that stretch all the way to the 31st.

The Madison Police Department reminded the community on its Police Blotter that the city won’t be holding the formal event for Halloween known as “Freakfest.” However, MPD said the weekend of the holiday is usually a busy one and is encouraging those planning to celebrate in the Central District to be safe and responsible.

MPD said community members should (wording theirs):

Avoid situations in which you would likely position yourself or others in danger.

Share location with friends on multiple social media platforms.

Plan an agenda for the evening.

Walk in pairs or small groups.

Plan a group meeting location in case someone gets lost.

Report any suspicious or dangerous behavior to law enforcement

(NBC15)

In addition to saying safe, MPD said those celebrating downtown should be responsible and follow all Madison and state laws and ordinances as well as (wording theirs)

Manage alcohol consumption.

Avoid disruptive or disorderly behavior.

Avoid damaging property.

Avoid driving under the influence.

Avoid underage drinking.

Avoid throwing large parties or after parties.

Avoid inviting strangers into your home.

Halloween trick or treaters (FILE) (MGN)

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office also gave reminders for trick or treaters, parents, and Halloween enthusiasts planning to celebrate further away from the capital.

Officials from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office want to ensure that that everyone is able to have fun during the weekend and prioritize safety.

Trick or Treaters should not go out alone, officials said, additionally (wording theirs):

An adult should accompany kids under 12-years-old.

Trick or Treat at lit houses. Do not approach a dark residence.

Look both ways before crossing a road, and do not run.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks to be more visible.

Fasten reflective tape to candy bags and costumes.

Take a cellphone and call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious.

Do not enter any residence. Remain outside.

Wait to eat any treats until after an adult checks them for safety. Do not eat any treats that are not in factory-sealed packaging.

Rock Co. said that drivers should also take extra caution during the weekend by driving slowly and watching their surroundings. Drivers should also (wording theirs):

Take extra time to check for kids at intersections and when entering and exiting driveways.

Avoid using electronic devices; focus on driving.

Do not drink and drive. If you drink, get a sober ride home.

