RSV cases in Madison continue to rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise.

UW Health Kids said they’ve had 350 positive RSV cases so far this month which is three times higher than the amount of cases they had at this point in October last year.

RSV is a respiratory virus that has a stronger impact on young children, especially those younger than 18 months.

Dr. Joshua Ross from the American Family Children’s Hospital said it’s important to take certain precautions if your child has RSV.

“Consider wearing a mask,” Dr. Ross said. “Keep hydrated, eat healthy. Get good sleep. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. That is key because RSV does spread through contact, so those things will help keep our community safe.”

If symptoms emerge, Dr. Ross said parents should call the child’s primary care provider to seek advice before visiting urgent care.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.