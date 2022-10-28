Search continues for Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C.

Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)(DC Police)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/WTTG) - The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a Wausau native reported missing on Oct. 24.

Taylor Hackel, 24, is a Wausau native and UW-La Crosse graduate. NewsChannel 7 interviewed Hackel in 2020. At the time she talked about plans to move to Maryland to help others.

WTTG-TV reports Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.

“There is [no] mention in the report that she is in danger,” MPD communications officer Makhetha Watson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

According to Catholic University, Hackel is not a CAU student, she attends John Paul II Institute – a separate institution whose building is on the same campus. A missing poster for her states that her car is parked at Centro Maria — a religious organization in D.C.

The flyer also says her debit card was last used at an ATM in the country of Georgia.

She is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hackel’s whereabouts to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

The Goodwill located off Verona Road in Madison is stocked with Halloween costume options.
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests
NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting...
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Pet costume spending hits new all-time high
Halloween spending predicted to be record-high