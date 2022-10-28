Shania Twain coming to Madison next year

Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' artwork. The country music superstar will come to Madison next May.
Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' artwork. The country music superstar will come to Madison next May.(LiveNation)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Country music lovers, get out those wallets. Shania Twain is coming to town.

The country music superstar revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Madison next year. Twain will be playing at the Kohl Center on May 16, 2023, promoters said.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at uwbadgers.com.

A dollar from every ticket purchased for the tour will be donated to SKC, which is dedicated “to provid(ing) positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship,” organizers noted.

The tour comes in support of what will be her first album in in six years, also titled ‘Queen of Me.’ The album is set to be released on February 3, 2023, and will be the first one on her new label Republic Nashville. Fans can pre-order it here.

