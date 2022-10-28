Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along Co. Hwy. E, in the township of Burnett, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It states the driver was heading west on the highway and approaching Co. Hwy. A, about two miles east of Beaver Dam when he tried overtaking the semi on a right-hand curve.

While taking the curve with vehicles coming at him, the 32-year-old Ripon man’s motorcycle went onto the shoulder where it hit the raccoon, the sheriff’s office reported. The motorcycle kept going and into a grassy area where it struck a guy-wire coming off a utility pole.

Emergency responders rushed him to a local hospital before he was flown to a trauma center. The Sheriff’s Office added his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation; however, the Sheriff’s Office already noted that speed, alcohol use, and reckless driving are all suspected to be factors.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.