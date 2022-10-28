Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along Co. Hwy. E, in the township of Burnett, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It states the driver was heading west on the highway and approaching Co. Hwy. A, about two miles east of Beaver Dam when he tried overtaking the semi on a right-hand curve.

While taking the curve with vehicles coming at him, the 32-year-old Ripon man’s motorcycle went onto the shoulder where it hit the raccoon, the sheriff’s office reported. The motorcycle kept going and into a grassy area where it struck a guy-wire coming off a utility pole.

Emergency responders rushed him to a local hospital before he was flown to a trauma center. The Sheriff’s Office added his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation; however, the Sheriff’s Office already noted that speed, alcohol use, and reckless driving are all suspected to be factors.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

The Goodwill located off Verona Road in Madison is stocked with Halloween costume options.
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
Last minute Halloween costumes that don’t break the bank
MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests
NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting...
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin