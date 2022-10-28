Suspect arrested in Verona, accused of running a brothel

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A search of a Verona home Thursday led to the arrest of a man accused of running a brothel, the city’s police department reported.

According to the Veronal Police Dept. statement, officers served the search warrant around 3:45 p.m. at the home at 103 Lucille Street. The suspect, identified as Michael Cotter, was booked on a county of Keeping a Place of Prostitution.

In addition to Cotter’s arrest, officers also took into custody a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who allegedly had outstanding warrants, the report continued.

The police department noted its investigation is still ongoing, adding that no other information is being released at this time.

