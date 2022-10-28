Teen arrested after long Monroe Co. standoff, Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe Co. who was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were on their way to home around 6 p.m. after receiving a call about a 15-year-old with a gun when they learned the teenager had fired multiple times, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After deputies reached the home, the 15-year-old allegedly fired three more shots, one of which hit a nearby home.

The Monroe Co. Combined Tactical Unit’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical team were called in and for several tried to convince the teen to surrender, the report continued. After nearly five hours, the tactical team got pepper spray into the home, leading the 15-year-old to surrender.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teen was detained but did not list the possible charges he may face.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office and the tactical and negotiation teams, the Tomah Police Dept., Sparta Police Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Dept., and Monroe Co. Communications Center all assisted in the standoff.

