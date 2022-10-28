Warm Halloweekend Forecast

Well Above Normal Temperatures
Warm Temps
Warm Temps(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine For Saturday
  • Clouds Return Sunday
  • Dry for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -No fright as we head into this Halloween weekend. In fact, it looks freakishly delightful as we move through the next couple of days. Unseasonably warm temperatures expected for a second weekend in a row with highs a good 5-10 degrees above normal. Even warmer temperatures will greet us as we kick off November with no significant chance of rain until the end of next week! It’s a great stretch of weather to enjoy trick-or-treating whenever it is in your neighborhood.

Clear skies tonight with patchy fog developing. Cool temperatures down around the freezing mark. Sunny skies and warm temperatures on Saturday along with very light southerly winds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Mostly clear Saturday night with lows around 40 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance of a late day sprinkle across southeastern Wisconsin. Highs into the lower 60s. That forecast continues Sunday night with lows around 40 once again.

Halloween looks to continue on with the warm temperatures. We will see early clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs back to the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. November starts Tuesday with even warmer temperatures as highs top the middle and upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will feature increasing clouds ahead of some rain chances starting Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warm into the middle 60s.

